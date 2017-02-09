Financial Statements – CITY OF CRYSTAL

City Summary Budget Statement
The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Crystal to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota State Statutes Section 471.6965. The complete budget may be examined at City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drove North, Crystal, MN 55422. The City Council approved the 2017 budget on December 6, 2016.
City of Crystal
Utility Funds
Combining Statement of 2017 Adopted Budgets
Published in the
Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post
February 9, 2017
650119
