Financial Statements – CITY OF CRYSTAL

City Summary Budget Statement

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Crystal to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota State Statutes Section 471.6965. The complete budget may be examined at City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drove North, Crystal, MN 55422. The City Council approved the 2017 budget on December 6, 2016.

City of Crystal

Utility Funds

Combining Statement of 2017 Adopted Budgets

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

February 9, 2017

