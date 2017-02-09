Financial Statements – City of Robbinsdale

2017 Summary Budget Statement

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Robbinsdale to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec. 471.6965. This budget is not complete; the complete budget may be examined at Robbinsdale City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N., Robbinsdale, MN 55422 or online at: www.robbinsdalemn.com/city-government/city-departments/finance#annualbudget.

The City Council approved this budget December 20, 2016

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

February 9, 2017

