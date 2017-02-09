Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
7800 73rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN
55428-1258
February 24, 2017 at 11:00 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Brooklyn Park 08303: 7800 73rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428-1258. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 24, 2017 at 11:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0123- Goodson, David
0130- Carlson, Ronald
0231- Marshbanks, Candice
0240- Somerville, Irene
0246- Wiegel, Donald
0306- Hopkins, Alicia
0320- Lawton, William
0339- Holley, Chaurisha
0435- Lo, Julian
0521- Boyd, Franzina
0523- Drone, Leslie
0531- Jaimez, Kelly
0607- Sando, Moses
0631- Morris, Eliza
0715- Hollins, Ariel
0719- Mesker, Sheila
0732- Shero, Chad
0738- Leake, Robert
0774- Hesse, Dawnelle
0778- Mrutu, Stephen
0796- Togbah, Joseph
0816- Thomas, Tanya
0866- Robinson, Zeanna
0914- Lee, Raekeya
0916- Wilmington Jr, Walter
0925- Noble, Chaz
0934- Wilson, Deborah
0954- Toe, Blabo
0965- Honeycutt, Darius
0979- Schreader, Joshua
7014C- Demry, Antonio
7036- Lee, Destiny
7072- Odom, Emmanuelle
7084- De Paz, Yunuen
7100- Wilson, Rosaline
7216- Bachelani, Zulfikar
7224- Nichols, Queanna
7318- Nyanamba, Duncan
7330- Clark, Maurice
7331- Hill, Dorothy
7341- Wilson, Cheryl
