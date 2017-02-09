Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

7800 73rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN

55428-1258

February 24, 2017 at 11:00 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Brooklyn Park 08303: 7800 73rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428-1258. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 24, 2017 at 11:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0123- Goodson, David

0130- Carlson, Ronald

0231- Marshbanks, Candice

0240- Somerville, Irene

0246- Wiegel, Donald

0306- Hopkins, Alicia

0320- Lawton, William

0339- Holley, Chaurisha

0435- Lo, Julian

0521- Boyd, Franzina

0523- Drone, Leslie

0531- Jaimez, Kelly

0607- Sando, Moses

0631- Morris, Eliza

0715- Hollins, Ariel

0719- Mesker, Sheila

0732- Shero, Chad

0738- Leake, Robert

0774- Hesse, Dawnelle

0778- Mrutu, Stephen

0796- Togbah, Joseph

0816- Thomas, Tanya

0866- Robinson, Zeanna

0914- Lee, Raekeya

0916- Wilmington Jr, Walter

0925- Noble, Chaz

0934- Wilson, Deborah

0954- Toe, Blabo

0965- Honeycutt, Darius

0979- Schreader, Joshua

7014C- Demry, Antonio

7036- Lee, Destiny

7072- Odom, Emmanuelle

7084- De Paz, Yunuen

7100- Wilson, Rosaline

7216- Bachelani, Zulfikar

7224- Nichols, Queanna

7318- Nyanamba, Duncan

7330- Clark, Maurice

7331- Hill, Dorothy

7341- Wilson, Cheryl

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

February 9, 16, 2017

649439