Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

8124 Lakeland Ave. N.,

Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-2404

February 24, 2017 at 11:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage loc7ted at Brooklyn Park 25546: 8124 Lakeland Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-2404. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 24, 2017 at 11:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

A33- Willams, Calvin

A44- Myles, Tina

C13- Taylor, Larry

C16- Trombley, Elizabeth

C17- Kibatashi, Patricia

C32- Morris, Derrall

C53- Allender, Michelle

C76- Daniel, Jeanette

E21- Williams, George

E27- Holmes, Bevona

E31- Turner, Lexus

E34- Arrington, Ramon

F19- Edwards, Anthony

G2- Holmes, Candis

G21- Shaviss, Warren

H14- Smith, Jason

I33- Leavell, Kenneth

I4- Teage, Elizabeth

J11- Kelley, Sharon

J19- Jackson, Michael

J54- Brown, Tequia

J56- Wanka, Leslie

J67- Hayes, Jedia

J70- Stankey, Jennifer

P30- Nicholson, Sarah

P38- Michals, Richard

P66- Akinmoladun, Olukayode

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

February 9, 16, 2017

649442