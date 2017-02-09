Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
8124 Lakeland Ave. N.,
Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-2404
February 24, 2017 at 11:30 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage loc7ted at Brooklyn Park 25546: 8124 Lakeland Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-2404. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 24, 2017 at 11:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
A33- Willams, Calvin
A44- Myles, Tina
C13- Taylor, Larry
C16- Trombley, Elizabeth
C17- Kibatashi, Patricia
C32- Morris, Derrall
C53- Allender, Michelle
C76- Daniel, Jeanette
E21- Williams, George
E27- Holmes, Bevona
E31- Turner, Lexus
E34- Arrington, Ramon
F19- Edwards, Anthony
G2- Holmes, Candis
G21- Shaviss, Warren
H14- Smith, Jason
I33- Leavell, Kenneth
I4- Teage, Elizabeth
J11- Kelley, Sharon
J19- Jackson, Michael
J54- Brown, Tequia
J56- Wanka, Leslie
J67- Hayes, Jedia
J70- Stankey, Jennifer
P30- Nicholson, Sarah
P38- Michals, Richard
P66- Akinmoladun, Olukayode
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
February 9, 16, 2017
649442