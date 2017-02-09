Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
8517 Xylon Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN
55445-1820
February 24, 2017 at 12:00 pm
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Brooklyn Park 25547: 8517 Xylon Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-1820. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 24, 2017 at 12:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
1106- Blevin, Riccardo
1111- Wills, Todd
1119- Mcglonn, Dale
1216- Sutherland, Corrine
1425- Butler, Lakechi
1426- Miller, Robert
1501- Brewer, Douglas
1525- Brooks, Deletha
2128- Lopez, Alberto
2322- Walker, Tammy
2404- Samuk, Stephen
2419- Simmons, Delvin
2520- Jallow, Fatou
3217- Ford, Chris
4105- Walker, Natasha
4107- Baronov, John
4215- Thurlby, Kane
4301- Griffin, Waverley K.
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
February 9, 16, 2017
649446