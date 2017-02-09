Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

8517 Xylon Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN

55445-1820

February 24, 2017 at 12:00 pm

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Brooklyn Park 25547: 8517 Xylon Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-1820. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 24, 2017 at 12:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1106- Blevin, Riccardo

1111- Wills, Todd

1119- Mcglonn, Dale

1216- Sutherland, Corrine

1425- Butler, Lakechi

1426- Miller, Robert

1501- Brewer, Douglas

1525- Brooks, Deletha

2128- Lopez, Alberto

2322- Walker, Tammy

2404- Samuk, Stephen

2419- Simmons, Delvin

2520- Jallow, Fatou

3217- Ford, Chris

4105- Walker, Natasha

4107- Baronov, John

4215- Thurlby, Kane

4301- Griffin, Waverley K.

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

February 9, 16, 2017

649446