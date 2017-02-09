Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
7301 36TH AVE. N.,
NEW HOPE, MN 55427-2007
February 28, 2017 at 9:00 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at New Hope 25551: 7301 36th Ave. N., New Hope, MN 55427-2007. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 28, 2017 at 9:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
148- Parker, Sherese
164- McPike, Sharita
166- Johnson, Brie-Anne
252- Floyd, Bruce
254- Griffin, Kristopher
258- Danquah, Rita
304- Ordner, Elizabeth
338- Brown, Shyla
365- Lawson, Annette
377- Wright, Maleke
382- Stueve, Phillip
471- Donnelly, Lisa
474- Denardo, David
527- Castro, John
540- Lipscomb, Kejora
629- Davis, Charles
641- McNeal, Valarie
Published in the
New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post
February 9, 16, 2017
649460