Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

7301 36TH AVE. N.,

NEW HOPE, MN 55427-2007

February 28, 2017 at 9:00 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at New Hope 25551: 7301 36th Ave. N., New Hope, MN 55427-2007. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 28, 2017 at 9:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

148- Parker, Sherese

164- McPike, Sharita

166- Johnson, Brie-Anne

252- Floyd, Bruce

254- Griffin, Kristopher

258- Danquah, Rita

304- Ordner, Elizabeth

338- Brown, Shyla

365- Lawson, Annette

377- Wright, Maleke

382- Stueve, Phillip

471- Donnelly, Lisa

474- Denardo, David

527- Castro, John

540- Lipscomb, Kejora

629- Davis, Charles

641- McNeal, Valarie

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

February 9, 16, 2017

649460