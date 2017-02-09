Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
2300 Winnetka Ave. N., Golden Valley, MN
55427-3566
February 28, 2017 at 9:30 am
PS ORANGECO, INC. And/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Golden Valley 22005: 2300 Winnetka Ave. N., Golden Valley, MN 55427-3566. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 28, 2017 at 9:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
A001- Stephens, Jahari
B009- Clark, James
B014- Jarvis Repke, Michele
B088- Eklund, Gregory
B102- Eklund, Gregory
B119- Sherrod, Doris
B134- Talley, Deborah
B159- Mmari, Neema
B255- Adams, Karia
B259- Royse, Denise
B338- Johnson, Gloria
B339- Jones Jr, Kenneth
B353- Dillard, Alisa
B412- McGrath, Julie
B439- Garcia, Natasha
C017- Monu, Ruth
Published in the
New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post
February 9, 16, 2017
649463