Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

2300 Winnetka Ave. N., Golden Valley, MN

55427-3566

February 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

PS ORANGECO, INC. And/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Golden Valley 22005: 2300 Winnetka Ave. N., Golden Valley, MN 55427-3566. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on February 28, 2017 at 9:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

A001- Stephens, Jahari

B009- Clark, James

B014- Jarvis Repke, Michele

B088- Eklund, Gregory

B102- Eklund, Gregory

B119- Sherrod, Doris

B134- Talley, Deborah

B159- Mmari, Neema

B255- Adams, Karia

B259- Royse, Denise

B338- Johnson, Gloria

B339- Jones Jr, Kenneth

B353- Dillard, Alisa

B412- McGrath, Julie

B439- Garcia, Natasha

C017- Monu, Ruth

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

February 9, 16, 2017

649463