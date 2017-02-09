Senior trio guides Pirate girls

Mikayla Hayes, Danielle Schaub and Ann Simonet joined the Park Center girls basketball team in time for their freshman seasons, and were quickly introduced to the spotlight when the three played 40-plus minutes during Park Center’s triple-overtime victory over Marshall in the Class 3A state title game following the 2013-14 season. From left, Park Center seniors Danielle Schaub, Mikayla Hayes and Ann Simonet have guided the Pirates to success over their four years with the program. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

Since then, the trio has delivered Park Center another state championship, while also bringing the Pirates to state last season, its first in Class 4A.

While their contributions on the court have been nothing short of incredible, head coach Chris VanderHyde believes the trio has been even more valuable off the court.

“For players on the court, they are very important to us and they help us win basketball games because they are great basketball players,” VanderHyde said. “The more important thing is the legacy they will leave behind here at Park Center when they leave and go to college.

“Their legacy is not just as a core, but as great students. I think the person with the lowest GPA of the three has a 3.8. They’re model students, model citizens in the community and little kids all look up to them when we run camps and clinics.”

The Park Center trio added an additional accolade to their growing list, as the three were also named as nominees for the Miss Basketball 2016-17 award earlier this year. Only 29 players were included on that list.

“I think it’s a great experience to have my two best friends on that same list,” Schaub said. “It’s unbelievable and not many players can say they’re on that list.”

“It wasn’t unexpected, but I was surprised because it is really selective,” Hayes said. “Having all three of us on there shows how much of a presence we have made.”

Simonet said she was surprised to see Park Center had such great representation on the list.

“I personally was not expecting my name to be on there,” Simonet said. “I knew Mikayla and Danielle would be there, so I’m honored to be on that list.”

After playing basketball aside one another for so long, it is only fitting that the three would wind up together on the nomination list.

“A lot of people know we have been playing together since fourth grade and we have been together all the way through our senior years,” Hayes said. “We know each other so well on and off the court, so we can find each other well and we can all play well on the court.”

Simonet said that, while they have experienced their ups and downs, she is proud to be able to play alongside Hayes and Schaub.

“We go through a lot of stuff that not a lot of people see,” Simonet said. “It’s all so much fun because we’ve been together so long.

“I wouldn’t want to go through it with anyone else. I love them.”

The trio, now seniors, are looking to lead Park Center to one more state tournament appearance, and they have guided the Pirates to a 15-5 record so far.

Hayes said playing since she was a freshman has helped her become the leader and player she is today.

“It has been a good experience being on varsity since my freshman year,” Hayes said. “It has definitely made me more mature as a player and it made me into more of a leader.

“Since I have been on the team and I had the experience along with the other two seniors, it has made me more aware of what is going on.”

With the end of the regular season in sight, Schaub said it has finally hit her that her time with Park Center is nearing its end.

“It’s weird and sad to be one of the older players,” Schaub said. “It just shows how fast time has gone by and I just don’t want it to end.”

While the trio will be ending their Park Center careers following the season, they have all committed to playing collegiate basketball beginning next season. Hayes will be attending the University of Florida, Schaub will be attending Concordia University, St. Paul, and Simonet will be playing for University of Minnesota-Duluth.

