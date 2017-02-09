Tribal member to speak about Standing Rock Feb. 12 in New Hope

JD Goodhouse, an enrolled member of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and a water protector, will discuss Standing Rock and the desecration of sacred sites 9:30-10:20 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Holy Nativity Lutheran Church, 3900 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Info: 763-545-1647