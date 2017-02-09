Yunker steps down as Champlin Park volleyball coach

Champlin Park head volleyball coach John Yunker announced that he has stepped down from his position in an email sent to media members Jan. 27. John Yunker. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

“This has been great, this has been amazing,” Yunker said. “The administration was great, Mr. Mattson, Mr. George, everybody was supportive all the time.

“The players were the ones that make it go. It was fun to watch us take off from under .500 to the success we had over the last couple of years. All six years we have had young women that have wanted to make their mark on Champlin.”

Yunker guided the Champlin Park squad to a 31-3 overall record in 2016, while also helping the team achieve a second-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament. Yunker announced that he will be joining the staff at the University of North Dakota as an assistant coach.

“This is what I have wanted to do for a while, get back in the college ranks,” Yunker said. “These six years flew by in Champlin and we had a lot of fun and we had a lot of success.”

Yunker’s most successful season on paper came this year, where he guided the team to its highest state placement in school history.

“We had a chance to put a banner up, but that’s never what it was about,” Yunker said. “This year was about having fun and being good on and off the court and this group was amazing.

“We walked out as competitors saying we wished this, or we wished that, but at the end of the day it was a great season and a great number of seasons with this group.”

Champlin Park athletic director Matt Mattson said Yunker’s impact on the program goes beyond the Rebels’ increased success on the court during his six years.

“John and I have always had open conversations, and I know one of his goals over the last couple of years was to keep his eyes open for an opportunity to coach at the next level,” Mattson said. “People that know John know that he brought a great sense of stability to this program over the last six years.

“He brought the program up and he worked with youth, as well as directed our top-end players to play at the highest club levels. He is definitely somebody who stabilized us for the last six years and we have been a power-five team over the last five years.”

