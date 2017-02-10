Apartment fire injures 2, displaces 5

An apartment fire that began early in the morning of Jan. 30 injured two people and displaced five from their Two people were injured and five were displaced from their apartments as the result of a Jan. 30 fire at Windsor Gates Apartments, 620 78th Ave. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

apartments.

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department responded to a call at 12:19 a.m. from 6220 78th Ave., at Windsor Gates Apartments for a reported apartment fire, said Dan Smith, battalion chief. First arriving units found a first-floor apartment and a dumpster on fire, he said.

The fire quickly spread to the roofline through apartment balconies to the roof’s decorative mansard, Smith said.

Due to the size of the fire and weather conditions, four alarms were required to extinguish it, Smith said.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, but crews remained to overhaul hot spots in the concealed roof spaces, Smith said.

Two people, one resident and one firefighter, incurred minor injuries in the fire.

Arson is not suspected in the fire, Smith said. As of yet, there is no official finding on what started the fire, he said. However, Smith said the department suspects it was started accidentally and is related to smoking materials on a bed.

Five residents were displaced from their apartments as a result of the fire. The Red Cross has provided assistance to those who were displaced.

