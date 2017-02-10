Comeback kids strike again

Trailing 3-2 with less than seven minutes remaining in its game against Champlin Park Feb. 4, the Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey team never lost faith. Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey players celebrate their Northwest Suburban Conference West title following a 4-3 win over Champlin Park Feb. 4. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

Armstrong/Cooper head boys hockey coach Dan Charleston gave his team the goal of winning the Northwest Suburban Conference West title prior to the start of the season and, after posting an 8-1-2 record to begin conference play, the Wings needed one more win to secure the title.

Despite trailing late in the game, Charleston knew his team would be able to pull out the victory.

“We have such a resilient group and we have been down by one goal six times and we have come back to win,” Charleston said. “We talked to our kids about playing their game and not doing anybody else’s job, and we did some good things.”

Drew Eid tied the game at three with 3:36 to play and Jonah Jangula scored a goal with 52 seconds to play to give the Wings a 4-3 victory over Champlin Park and to secure the conference title.

“There is a time where you score in the first period and it feels great, but to score late to win a conference championship just feels amazing,” Jangula said. “I was screaming with the guys and it feels good to be rewarded with all the hard work that we’ve done.”

Charleston said he is proud of the entire roster for contributing to the conference championship.

“What’s great about this is that all the kids did it, and it took everybody in the locker room,” Charleston said. “Some kids have different roles on our team and they didn’t have a lot of time on the ice, but they were cheerleaders on the bench, while some played major roles.

“I believe in this group and I believe if we focus on the details, then good things will happen.”

The conference championship is the first for the Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey program, and many of the coaches and players believed it was the first in Armstrong history.

“Nobody can ever take this away from them,” Charleston said. “They will remember this for the rest of their lives, they will remember who was on their team and they will remember this when they come back for alumni games.

“This is a great thing for our program and for our players.”

The team’s seniors were proud to be able to accomplish their goal after struggling through their first three years in the Armstrong/Cooper program.

“This is unreal, actually,” senior A.J. Jacobson said. “It feels so good to finally get something for this program that has worked so hard.

“We used to be the team that people didn’t think could do anything, and now we have a banner.”

Senior co-captain Erik Evans believes the team’s unity is what made the conference championship a possibility.

“Every year of my high school career, the goal has been to be the conference championships,” Evans said. “It fell apart my freshman, sophomore and junior years because the team camaraderie fell apart, but this year we all bonded together.”

Champlin Park took a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Eddie Kirchoff and Jacobson scored mid-way through the second period to help the Wings take a 2-1 lead. Champlin park scored with 3:12 left in the second period to tie the game before the start of the third period.

Jack Goergen and Jacobson led the Wings with two assists apiece, and Evans, Alex Homme and Connor Riches recorded one assist apiece.

Goaltender Ethan Marsh made 21 saves in the victory.

Armstrong/Cooper has three games remaining before the section tournament begins, with its next game coming against Holy Angels at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Richfield Ice Arena.

