“Kindness tunnel” at Neill Elementary kicks off national weeklong Great Kindness Challenge

< > Teachers and members of the community helped form the kindness tunnel.

Students arriving Jan. 30 at Neill Elementary in Crystal were greeted by a “kindness tunnel” of teachers and community members. The tunnel was formed as a part of the Great Kindness Challenge, a national week-long initiative to create a culture of kindness at schools in conjunction with anti-bullying awareness efforts. The goal is to welcome students, making sure each child feels accepted and appreciated.

Neill Elementary works with programs called Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports and Social Emotional Learning and does anti-bullying campaigning. Assistant principal Nicole Meyer-Johnson said the school participated in the challenge as part of the other existing anti-bullying and kindness initiatives.

“Our school is proudly participating in this proactive, positive bullying prevention initiative,” Meyer-Johnson said.

More than 8,000 schools participated in the nationwide event. Neill Elementary was the only school in the Robbinsdale Area Schools district to construct a kindness tunnel that day.