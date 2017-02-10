Senior fitness class offered at North Ridge in New Hope

The Residence at North Ridge, an independent and assisted senior living facility, invites seniors from the community to participate in its fitness program 9:45-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 5430 Boone Ave. N., New Hope.

Certified personal trainers from Live 2 B Healthy will lead the fitness classes.

The program is free to attend but space is limited. Call 612-481-7274 for more information.