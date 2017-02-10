The Residence at North Ridge, an independent and assisted senior living facility, invites seniors from the community to participate in its fitness program 9:45-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 5430 Boone Ave. N., New Hope.
Certified personal trainers from Live 2 B Healthy will lead the fitness classes.
The program is free to attend but space is limited. Call 612-481-7274 for more information.
Senior fitness class offered at North Ridge in New Hope
