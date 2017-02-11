Osseo school district, Metro State agree to teach, hire diverse teachers

BY KEVIN MILLER

SUN POST NEWSPAPERS Virginia Arthur, left, president of Metropolitan State University, and Kate Maguire, right, Osseo Area Schools superintendent, sign an agreement to increase workforce diversity. (Submitted photo)

The Osseo Area School District and Metropolitan State University entered into a formal agreement to increase workforce diversity and hire more teachers of color on Jan. 30.

“We believe that growing a teacher workforce that better reflects the students and families we serve is a strategic action to improve student achievement,” said Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Kate Maguire.

While approximately 55 percent of Osseo area students are students of color, only 5 percent of the staff are teachers of color, according to the district.

“We think this is a groundbreaking agreement,” said Virginia Arthur, president of Metropolitan State University. “It really removes barriers that have been so significant for our students, especially those that come from communities of color.”

The agreement gives graduates of the university’s urban education program preferential placement for Osseo area teaching, paraprofessional and student teaching positions. Graduates who obtain positions with the district will be able to earn full pay and benefits while teaching, and will have extra protection from layoffs, earning up to two additional years of seniority when gaining tenure status.

Arthur said that doing away with a semester of student teaching without pay should be a significant step towards bringing a more diverse group of teachers into the classroom.

“The number of teacher candidates enrolling in Minnesota colleges and universities has decreased over the past five years, and the state of Minnesota is facing a critical teacher shortage,” Maguire said. “We know that effective teachers, of all races and ethnicity, are essential to ensuring that all students achieve at high levels and that we are accelerating the achievement of those students who are not yet meeting our highest expectations.”

Osseo area employees will also be offered on-site classes and an easier admission procedure if they choose to attend the university.

Contact Kevin Miller at kevin.miller@ecm-inc.com.