Complimentary retirement strategies seminars are Feb. 18, 23 in St. Louis Park and Golden Valley

Thrivent Financial will host complimentary presentations about retirement strategies 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the St. Louis Park Public Library, 3240 Library Ln. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Golden Valley Public Library, 830 Winnetka Ave. N.

Space is limited. To register, contact Debby Teske at 952-658-6221.

Info: thrivent.com/disclosures