‘Fiddler on the Roof’ coming to North Hennepin

Ten Thousand Things Theater Company is coming to North Hennepin Community College to perform “Fiddler on Ten Thousand Things performs ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’. (Submitted photo)

the Roof” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. There is no cost to attend the performance.

The company performs in non-traditional theater spaces with diverse casts, said Mike Ricci, theater staff at North Hennepin. “They go to senior centers, prisons, colleges, just different kinds of venues that ordinarily don’t have theaters,” he said.

The company performs inside a 16-foot square with a minimal set, Ricci said. The company was explicit about not wanting to perform inside the college’s theater area. Since the audience is very close to the actors, “our audiences and our students who have gone to see them just find that really exciting,” he said.

There will be seating for approximately 100 people to watch the performance.

“They get some of the best actors in the Twin Cities to work there,” Ricci said. The performance will feature 10 actors, but the play traditionally has a cast of 30, he said. As a result, actors play multiple roles and need to change costumes often, he said. The casting is also non-traditional, he said.

The company will perform at no cost to the college.