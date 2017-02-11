Standout students from New Hope, Golden Valley

These students have been named to the honors lists at their respective colleges or universities:
University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire — Kyle Goldman
University of Minnesota – Duluth — Jason Johnson, Mckenzie Kohn and Amane Wako
The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth — Elizabeth Evans
University of Wisconsin – River Falls — Nicholas Weninger
St. Cloud State University — Anna Loe
These students have graduated from their respective colleges or universities:
St. Cloud State University — Kerstin Hokanson, graduate certificate in medical technology quality and Shana Rogan, bachelor of science in biomedical sciences
North Dakota State University, Fargo, North Dakota — Erin Weiser
Golden Valley
These students have been named to the honors lists at their respective colleges or universities:
Iowa State Univesity, Ames, Iowa — Emily Costa, Brooke Evensen, Erik Olson, Kylie Schneider and Samantha Zbaracki
University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire — Emily Delaney, Jessica Ede, Rosilexy Gonzalez-Basulto and Kelsey Meredith
University of Minnesota – Duluth — Hope Doctor
The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth — Sarah Coryell
Luther College, Decorah, Iowa — Anna Brauch, William Jeide and Sierra Twesten
University of Minnesota – Morris — Emma Sax
University of Minnesota – Crookston — Matthew Knealing
These students have graduated from their respective colleges or universities:
University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point — Jenny Fischer, bachelor of science in sociology
St. Cloud State University — Justin Meagher, masters in engineering management and executive engineering management
North Dakota State University — Anders Hendrickson and Samantha Poferl