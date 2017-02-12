Calvary Lutheran Church will host an open house 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7520 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley, for those interested in Calvary’s pre-kindergarten and hourly childcare for the 2017-18 school year.
Info: calvary.org
Calvary Lutheran preK, child care open house is Feb. 21
