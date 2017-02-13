The Robbinsdale Police reports Feb. 2-8 included these incidents:

Four instances of theft, three cases of controlled substance possession, three traffic crashes, two cases of assault, two cases of criminal damage, one burglary, one robbery, one case of driving while impaired, one medical response, one case of fraud, one noise ordinance violation, one case of stolen property, one case of weapons carry without a permit, one vehicle fire, and three miscellaneous incidents.

The reports included:

Feb. 2, 6:05 p.m. – A 39-year-old male was arrested on the 3900 block of Quail Avenue North for domestic assault.

Feb. 2, 8:15 p.m. – A 55-year-old male was arrested near 40th Avenue and West Broadway for driving while impaired.

Feb. 4, 8:57 p.m. – A 20-year-old female was arrested near County Road 81 and Highway 100 for controlled substance possession.

Feb. 6, 12 p.m. – A 42-year-old male was arrested in the 3500 block of France Avenue North for controlled substance possession

Feb. 6, 10:12 p.m. – A 47-year-old female was arrested near Lake Drive and Victory Memorial Drive for controlled substance possession and stolen property.

Feb. 7, 12:43 a.m. – A 27-year-old female was arrested at 36th Avenue and County Road 81 for substance possession.

Feb. 7, 7:13 p.m. – A 22-year-old male was arrested in the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North for domestic abuse, violation of a no contact order, and carrying a weapon without a permit.