Six arrested in Brooklyn Center hotel homicide

Six adults have been arrested in connection with the reported murder of a woman at a Brooklyn Center hotel.

Brooklyn Center officers investigated a report of an unconscious person on Saturday, Feb. 11 at approximately 8:45 p.m., located at the Quality Inn Hotel at the 1600 block of James Circle. According to a police statement, officers discovered an adult female victim with a gunshot wound, with the woman pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, police arrested six adult suspects. Officers do not believe this to be a random incident, and no more suspects are being sought.

Brooklyn Center Police are still investigating the incident. The Sun Post will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

