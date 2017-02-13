The Inner City Christian Ministries Life Center choir and pastors will be worship guests at the 7:50, 9 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday, Feb. 26, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 7520 Golden Valley Rd., to honor Black History Month.
The life center is an urban ministry center transforming impoverished people through the power of Christ.
Info: changingourcity.org
Special guests honor Black History Month at Calvary Church
