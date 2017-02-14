Crystal-based group Universal Dance Destiny receives arts grant

Edna Stevens, center, was presented a $%5,000 check from MRAC for her studies in a traditional form of dance originating in Benin, West Africa. Also pictured are MRAC board member Andrea Sjorgen, left, and MRAC executive director Amy Crawford. (Submitted photo)

The Metropolitan Regional Arts Council awarded a $5,000 grant Jan. 27 to Universal Dance Destiny, a faith-based dance company based in Crystal.

The dance company, along with its sister division Universal Dance Ministry, offers dance instruction, performances, residencies, event entertainment and choreography. Director Edna Stevens was chosen among 400 applicants to receive the grant, which will help support a comprehensive study of Benin traditional dance alongside a Nigerian dance and theater troupe. MRAC honors local community arts endeavors through grants. Sponsored by the McKnight Foundation, the Next Step Fund grant is awarded to artists who are completing a project that will advance the next step in their careers.