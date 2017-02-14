Crystal man charged with murder for death of 2-year-old boy

A Crystal man, 21-year-old Quran Jabari Mitchell, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son.

Crystal Police officers reported that at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 they were dispatched to a home in Crystal after receiving a report of a 2-year-old child who was not breathing.

Officers stated they arrived with paramedics and firefighters to find the boy unconscious, ill and bruised. He was taken to the hospital and examined by doctors, who according to the report pronounced him dead on Sunday, Feb. 12. The report indicates the victim suffered multiple episodes of cardiac arrest and displayed signs of blunt force trauma, including head injuries and bilateral retinal hemorrhages.