Record 19 Cooper athletes sign to college teams

High schools across the nation were able to celebrate having some of the best athletes prep sports has to offer sign national letters of intent to join collegiate programs on National Signing Day Feb. 1. Cooper High School had 19 players sign collegiate national letters of intent during its National Signing Day ceremony Feb. 1. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

National Signing Day also turned out to be a record day for Cooper High School, as 19 Hawks signed with collegiate programs.

Rae Beaner (softball, St. Catherine University), Eric Abojei (football, University of Minnesota/Iowa Western Community College), Dayja Schwichtenberg (soccer, Iowa State University), Damien Gordon (football, Southwest Minnesota State University), Tony Madison (football, Southwest Minnesota State University), Daniel Summers (football, Iowa Western Community College), Claude Adams (football, Bemidji State University), Dominic Quewon (football, Iowa Western Community College), Cameron Kipper (football, Morehouse College), Ivory Jones (football, Central Lakes College), Aaron DeSouza (football, Iowa Western Community College), Noah Hill (football, Central Lakes College), Emmanuel Ogboru (football, Minnesota West Community and Technical College), DeAndre Porter (football, Central Lakes College), Isaac Amoussou-Kpakpa (football, Central Lakes College), Jordan Brown (football, Iowa Western Community College), Demetrius Miller (football, Central Lakes College), Eddie Ogamba (football, Iowa Western Community College) and Devin Mosby (Central Lakes College) signed to their colleges Feb. 1.

Abojei and Schwichtenberg are the lone Cooper representatives to sign to Division I schools.

Abojei did not sign to the University of Minnesota Feb. 1, as his SAT test scores had not yet arrived, barring Abojei from signing to play for the Golden Gophers. Abojei said his scores will arrive Feb. 23, and he is confident he will be able to join the Golden Gophers later this year. Abojei secured a full-ride scholarship at Iowa Western Community College in case his scores do not allow him to join Minnesota.

“There’s no type of doubt,” Abojei said. “I promise I will be working hard to get that starting position and getting my education, because they have top education and that’s what I’m looking for.”

There was news earlier on in the day that Abojei would not sign with the Gophers, but Abojei put that news to rest as he donned a maroon jacket and a Minnesota cap at the Cooper National Signing Day ceremony.

“It wasn’t really something I was trying to hide,” Abojei said. “It was something the coaching staff and I had already communicated, but I was waiting until Signing Day.

“It’s not a set-back for me.”

Despite all the buzz surrounding his signing, Abojei said being able to sign to a collegiate team was an exciting moment.

“This is a lot of excitement,” Abojei said. “I have a lot of joy in my stomach and I am excited to get it out as soon as I sign the letter of intent for the Gophers.

“I thank God for bringing me to this place, especially Cooper High School, because they have made me the man I am today.”

When Abojei passes his entrance exams, he said he is looking forward to working with new University of Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck.

“I’m just excited to be with him,” Abojei said. “He is an elite guy and he is a guy I can see being a fatherly figure to me that I can communicate with.”

Schwichtenberg, the other Division-I signee, was shocked to learn she had the chance to play Division-I soccer.

“I actually didn’t know until the summer before this year,” Schwichtenberg said. “Iowa State contacted me and said they wanted me to come down for a camp.

“I loved the campus, I loved the team, they were all so sweet. That’s when I knew this was an opportunity and I could do this.”

Cooper head girls soccer coach Nick Wetherall was not shocked to learn of Schwichtenberg’s chance to play Division-I soccer, as he has been amazed with her talent since she entered the Cooper program.

“She has been in our program for six years, and has started for four years,” Wetherall said. “I’ve done this a long time and I have never had so many people, complete strangers, come up to me and say ‘wow, what a keeper’ and I told them that she is the real deal.”

Through it all, Schwichtenberg is proud to have been a Hawk.

“My career here has had its ups and downs, but the team has always supported me and the school has been amazing with helping me get through everything, as far as academics,” Schwichtenberg said. “It has been great and a really smooth ride. I am very fortunate.”

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.