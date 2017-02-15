Brooklyn Center hotel shooting victim identified

St. Cloud resident Allie Campbell was shot to death at the Brooklyn Center Quality Inn on Saturday, Feb. 11. (Photo courtesy of Derek Hedburg/GoFundMe)

County medical authorities have identified the woman who was shot and killed at a Brooklyn Center hotel.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 18-year-old Allie Marie Campbell of St. Cloud was found dead with a gunshot wound at the Quality Inn at 1600 James Circle the evening of Saturday, Feb. 11. Police originally arrived on the report of an unconscious person at the hotel, and Campbell was declared dead shortly after officers arrived.

Brooklyn Center Police originally arrested six adult suspects, but a new release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department stated that five of the six suspects were released from custody on Tuesday, Feb. 14. According to Cmdr. Richard Gabler, the five suspects in question were released pending further investigation, while the sixth suspect remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail due to a probation violation warrant. Police have stated that additional suspects are not currently being sought.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Sun Post will update this story as more information becomes available.

According to Campbell’s obituary in the St. Cloud Times, she was working in housekeeping at the St. Cloud Hampton Inn, and is survived by her parents, sister, brother and half-sister. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Campbell’s funeral costs at gofundme.com/funeral-for-allie-marie-campbell.

Contact Christiaan Tarbox at [email protected]