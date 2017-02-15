Brooklyn Park City Council gets preliminary costs for West Broadway fence

BY KEVIN MILLER

SUN POST NEWSPAPERS

After Brooklyn Park City Council’s November public engagement meeting regarding a uniform private property fence along West Broadway properties impacted by the Blue Line Light Rail Extension project, Hennepin County and project staff members have proposed the construction of a 6-foot tall wooden fence that would be owned by the impacted property owners rather than the county or city.

The project and county would fund the construction of the fence, and the approximate cost for the fencing project is $1.2 million. This cost projection assumes all residents will have a gate installed on the fence. A gate would not be required on all properties, however. A graphic of the pedestrian street view along the West Broadway corridor. (Submitted graphic)

Under the current proposal, residents would own and maintain the fence once it is constructed.

There will be another public engagement meeting to hear residents opinions on fencing in April or May.

There are 81 properties along the corridor that would be impacted, and 52 of those properties have existing fences. The county and MnDOT will be responsible for negotiations with homeowners regarding the removal of old fences.

Some residents expressed a preference for a taller, 8-foot fence at the November meeting.

“What we heard was people preferred an 8-foot fence, and they would like it to be composite,” said Jennifer Jordan, senior project manager.

The cost of an 8 foot composite fence along the corridor would be $2.3 million. A 6-foot composite fence would cost $1.9 million. An 8- foot wood fence would cost $2.1 million.

Mayor Jeff Lunde said the county and project has, at times, been flexible in the planning stage.

“Everything has been negotiable,” he said. “Does that mean they’re going to go $2 million? I’m not going to say that. In the three or four years of back and forth through all these little things, there’s what they say, and then we start to try to figure out how firm that is.”

Councilmember Susan Pha said that, as she understood it, the residents’ preference for a composite fence was due to concerns regarding maintenance in the future.

Finding replacement panels for a composite fence could pose problems for residents if fences need repairing in 10 or 15 years, Pha said.

Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said if residents would be responsible for fence maintenance, then it is worth fighting for a composite fence. Councilmember Terry Parks said he supported arguing for a composite fence along the corridor.

A view study conducted by the project found that sight lines would be similar with either a 6- or 8-foot tall fence. That is, if a resident has a deck, train riders will be able to see them on their deck with both a 6- and 8-foot fence.

There is no noise reduction benefit gained by installing an 8-foot fence rather than a 6-foot fence, Jordan said.

Other maintenance and ownership schemes are being considered, Jordan said. One option is for the city to own and maintain the fence. The city could enter into a maintenance agreement with the homeowners, or provide matching grants to help residents pay for maintenance, Jordan said. Long-term city loan programs or special assessments are also options to consider, she said.

Parks and Pha said they support the idea of a loan program or special assessment if residents will be responsible for fence maintenance.

Jacobson said a quality fence along the corridor is important because for some people, their only contact with the city will be along the corridor.

Councilmember Mark Mata said code enforcement regarding fence maintenance could be an issue in the future. Mata said the city should see if a 6-and-a-half-foot fence option is available.

Jordan said approximately 50 people attended the November feedback meeting.

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]