Deep sanitary sewer construction to take place in Crystal’s Ward 4

SEH tapped to design major work on sewer main along Regent Avenue

By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers (Submitted photo)

The Crystal City Council discussed the Phase 16 street reconstruction project, including a deep sanitary sewer construction that will be required for a portion of Ward 4, including Regent Avenue between Bass Lake Road and 58th Avenue.

At the Feb. 7 meeting, the city council approved contracting with Short Elliot Hendrickson, Inc. for the engineering work.

According to Public Works Director Mark Ray, the sewer main in that particular area runs 25 feet deep, which is 5 to 10 feet below the water table, making the main difficult to reach.

“In order to do the work, they have to pump the water out to get down there,” Ray said during his presentation at the meeting. The aging pipe currently has several holes which allow water to enter.

To complicate things, an older gas station that sits near where the construction will take place contains several contaminants recognized by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which planners are concerned could run into a residential area when the water is pumped to perform the needed reconstruction on the deeper piping.

Alternative options to reconstructing the already-existing pipe were found to be nonviable, Ray explained. The options explored included boring an additional pipe or placing a new pipe at a more shallow depth.

“We need to replace the pipe in its current location, (but) there’s one small exception,” Ray said. One segment that runs beneath Bass Lake Road can be lined as an alternative to pumping the water out and replacing that portion of the piping.

“This work is beyond the normal scope of reconstruction,” said Ray. “Therefore, we did request a proposal from SEH to do this extra design work associated with a deep sewer and all of the environmental stuff we need to be monitoring for.”

The work quoted by SEH is not expected to exceed a price of just under $43,000, and will be paid by the sanitary utility fund, rather than as part of the assessment.

“I want to note this work has been ongoing. We knew the pipe had to be replaced from the start. What we didn’t know was the extent of all of the other factors that were going to play into it, which is normal. We didn’t know the depth related to the water table, issues related to the contaminated site, all the utility conflicts – there’s an Xcel power duct through there, Century Link has another duct through there that’s kind of in the way – the design considerations related to trying to still provide our residents with water and sewer while replacing the water and sewer pipe, and all the city utilities in the area have to be replaced because they’re in the way as we dig down to the sewer pipe,” Ray said.

As information rolled in, the design was developed in order to keep the project on schedule, he told the council.

Councilmember Julie Deshler raised concern for several of the residents within the construction boundaries who had spoken at a Jan. 19 open forum.

“There’s going to be some significant construction around that area, and I know there were quite a few residents along Regent Avenue there that evening, but I just want to make sure that we’re going to do some mailings ahead of schedule because they’re going to have some major parking concerns for a couple of weeks,” she said.

Ray ensured that handouts have already been mailed to residents to get the word out early, since it’s going to be disruptive for the duration of the project.

A public assessment hearing for the entire Phase 16 project is expected to take place in April.

Contact Laci Gagliano at [email protected]