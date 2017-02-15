Dorothy M. Nycum

Loving wife,mother,and sister

Dorothymae Lucy Nycum (Dorthy Mae Nycum-Welch), 68, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at HCMC from a sudden stroke; many loved ones were able to say their goodbyes before she passed away peacefully.Dorothy was born March 9, 1948, in Shawano, Wis., to Miles and Zena Welch. Dorothy graduated from Shawano High School. She was raised in the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Community. Later moving to MN, she met George Nycum in 1976, and they were married that same year. Dorothy loved being a Nursing Assistant. Even as a young child she would take care of her dolls. She worked for many years at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Robbinsdale until it closed down. She currently had been with Augustana for many years where she loved everyone.Survived by her children, daughter Melanie Petersen-Nycum and son Dondi Welch; one granddaughter Alyssa Petersen; five brothers; two sisters and many loved ones.Preceded in death by her parents Miles and Zena Welch, husband George Nycum and sister Zelda.Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Friday, Feb. 17 at 11:15 a.m. A memorial service will be at Augustana Care Chapel at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.