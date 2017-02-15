Legislative leaders trade views and banter at TwinWest breakfast

From left to right, Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, moderator Mike Franklin, Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt and House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman discuss issues at the Capitol at a TwinWest Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast Feb. 10 in Minnetonka. (Submitted photo courtesy of Randy Hoepner)

Minnesota House leaders at a TwinWest Chamber of Commerce breakfast noted that the views expressed by legislative leaders did not always follow party lines.

On a bill that would allow liquor stores to operate on Sundays, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said, at the Feb. 10 event in Minnetonka, “This is not a Republican issue, not a Democratic issue. Both sides have people for it; both sides have people against it. The House says they will graciously send us that bill, and we’re waiting.”

Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, indicated he would rather the bill not make it to the Senate floor any time soon, though.

“I think the politics of making it an issue this early in the session is not good for the Legislature as an institution, and I don’t appreciate the press deciding to put this on the front burner,” said Bakk, who opposes the bill.

Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, and House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, were united in their eagerness to pass the bill quickly.

“We’re going to send it over to the Senate,” Daudt said. “What they do with it is up to them, but we’re going to pass it out of the House, and I think it’s something that people want.”

Hortman teased her Senate counterparts, seated on the other side of a moderator from her and Daudt, about their lack of enthusiasm for the bill.

“In the House we’re a little bit younger, we’re a little bit more hip, we’re a little bit more fun,” she deadpanned. “When the geriatric Senate gets to it, they’ll get to it.”

Gazelka and Bakk appeared stunned before Bakk replied over laughter from the audience, “She meant to say, ‘Wisdom of the Senate.’”

Deb McMillan, TwinWest’s director of government affairs, said to Hortman, “I wish you could see their faces over here.”

Real ID

All four legislative leaders agreed the Legislature should approve changes to state-issued driver’s licenses to meet the requirements of the federal Real ID Act. Without the changes, Minnesotans could be barred from using their state ID cards to board airplanes beginning next year.

The legislative leaders agreed legislators should vote on a bill without amendments relating to immigration.

“I’m doing my best to keep all other issues off of that so we focus on getting Real ID done,” Gazelka said.

“The majority and I agree on this,” Bakk said.

He noted that Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minneapolis, had said she supported the Minnesota Senate’s approach to the issue.

“I congratulate her on finding the wisdom of the Senate as just a freshman (legislator),” Bakk joked.

Daudt said the Legislature can deal with other issues such as driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants in the future.

After he held up a flier from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport warning of the Real ID issue, Daudt said, “This is a big deal, and we’ve got to get it solved.”

After Daudt’s emphatic remarks, Hortman wryly joked, “The Speaker’s getting long-winded. I’m afraid he might run for the Senate.”

Labor standards

On other issues, a variety of views emerged.

While the TwinWest chamber has backed a bill that would prevent cities from approving labor standards like paid sick leave and a local minimum wage, Hortman strongly opposed the measure.

“I think in this country today, the biggest problem we have is income inequality, and it’s not that poor people are making too much money,” Hortman said.

She indicated she supports the right of cities to make their own ordinances related to labor issues because the concerns in Two Harbors may differ from those in Minneapolis.

But Daudt asserted that he believes leaders in some cities would rather the Legislature pass the bill because it would prevent them from having to deal with such concerns. Without a statewide law, cities would address labor issues in a hodgepodge manner, he indicated.

“This really makes common sense,” Daudt said of the bill.

Bakk said he would prefer that labor and business leaders work out issues without involving the Legislature.

“Those of us who have been around don’t like to get stuck in the middle of disputes between warring parties,” Bakk said. “We don’t want to be put in the position of having to pick winners and losers in these types of situations.”

He said he tended to error on the side of local control, noting that he voted against a statewide smoking ban. He also acknowledged concern from businesses, though.

“I’m not insensitive to that, and I look forward to the conversation,” Bakk said.

Gazelka responded, “Sen. Bakk is correct. In the end, you have to decide what are the things that both sides want? Ultimately, the issue is about local control to me. That most local, personal control to me is that local business with his or her employees.”

Transportation spending

All the legislative leaders said they believe legislators can approve spending on transportation this session, though they differed on how they would prefer the Legislature to fund it.

Hortman said she would like the state to raise gas taxes to pay for a transportation plan. She noted that some Republican-controlled states have increased gas taxes.

“The reason is it’s a user fee and the most stable way and secure way to fund the system,” Hortman said.

Nevertheless, she anticipated the plan could involve using general fund dollars from a sales tax on auto parts.

Bakk said he believes a transportation package to fund roads and bridges could emerge this session but also expressed concern that it could involve general fund money.

“I think to call it a plan is very misleading,” Bakk said.

He acknowledged that gas tax increase proposals have been unpopular with the public. If the Legislature does approve the use of sales taxes relating to auto parts as part of a transportation package, Bakk suggested legislators could ask voters to approve a constitutional amendment dedicating auto-parts sales taxes to transportation.

“It’s not the ideal solution,” Bakk said. “I’d rather just raise the gas tax, but the Senate has been trying to do that a number of years and has been unsuccessful.”

Gazelka said owners of electric cars would not be paying into the system with a gas tax increase.

“Auto parts gets everyone,” he said.

He said a comprehensive transportation bill could pass this year because light rail funding is not an issue this session at the Capitol.

“I think there’s a growing chorus to get it done,” Gazelka said. “If you look at the issue of light rail last year, for right or wrong, that was difficult for many people to handle. Those are going on different tracks – literally, pun intended. If we just focus on roads and bridges this year, I think we can get it done.”

Transit planning

Daudt said his caucus is not against transit funding, but he said he believes transit should be funded at the local level.

The Counties Transit Improvement Board made up of representatives from five metro counties may disband, allowing individual counties to charge a higher sales tax to pay for transit under existing state law.

“I support local control in this case,” Daudt said of transit funding and light rail plans in particular.

He said local authorities should plan to operate light rail lines without state funds, though.

“If you want to make that decision, do it, but fund all of it,” Daudt said.

During a recent trip to Washington, D.C., Gazelka said he learned more about Uber, which has been seeking to enter the public transit sector.

“I’m 57, so I’m not on the cutting edge of technology, but it was amazing how they are functioning, and they are getting into transit and how does that affect how we view transit today?” he asked.

He said transit officials he has spoken with said main lines will still be necessary, but a company like Uber could potentially work with public transit systems.

“It’s a new wrinkle,” Gazelka said.

Hortman suggested that calling for local governments to fund transit is unfair to suburban taxpayers considering all the state dollars that go to rural areas to pay for local services like wastewater systems.

The metro needs a great and diverse transportation system, Hortman added. She said she is not sure her children, ages 19 and 21, will ever buy cars. In cities like Boston, Denver, Washington, D.C., and New York, they can live without needing a car while relying upon Uber and transit, she said.

Her comments met with some resistance from her DFL counterpart in the Minnesota Senate.

“I hope Rep. Hortman is wrong about Millennials not buying cars,” said Bakk while pointing out that Iron Range workers mine the ore used to make automobiles.

Still, Bakk said the metro needs a better transit system.

“We know this metropolitan area is going to benefit from a whole lot more people,” Bakk said. “Commerce is going to grind to a halt someday here if we don’t find a way to fund a more efficient transportation system.”

Health care

On another controversial issue, the legislative leaders weighed in on health care.

Legislators already approved some changes to the MNsure individual health care exchange system, including the approval of assistance for qualifying MNsure customers and a measure to allow enrollees to keep their doctors in 2017 if they have had to switch plans. More health care legislation is under discussion.

“We have to interface with the federal government,” Gazelka said. “We don’t know exactly what they’re going to do, but that doesn’t mean we do nothing.”

Bakk added, “I think Sen. Gazelka’s right. We have to figure out something relatively soon.”

Republicans and DFLers agree the federal government should give the state waivers from national requirements, Hortman said.

“We were in good shape before (the Affordable Care Act),” said Hortman as she referenced Minnesota’s high rate of coverage prior to passage of the federal law. “I think we should allow Minnesota to do it it’s own way.”

Daudt and Hortman disagreed about whether the MNsure situation should be characterized as a crisis, but Daudt amplified Hortman’s characterization of the state’s situation before the Affordable Care Act.

Daudt said, “We should have exported what we had in Minnesota to Washington rather than importing their crap here to Minnesota.”

Contact Seth Rowe at [email protected]