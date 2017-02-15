Victim of fatal Brooklyn Park hit-and-run identified

The identity of a Brooklyn Park man struck and killed in a hit-and-run has been released by authorities.

According to a report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 14, the man who died on Feb. 8 as a result of a Feb. 4 hit-and-run in Brooklyn Park was identified as 50-year-old Brooklyn Park resident John Allen Ingram. The suspect in the hit-and-run, Brooklyn Center man Ahmed Hassan, is currently in custody after he turned himself in to police.

Per the original criminal complaint, around 6 p.m. on Feb. 4, a white SUV allegedly driven by Hassan– an Amazon delivery driver en route to Maple Grove– struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Kentucky Avenue in Brooklyn Park and failed to stop or slow down.

Hassan, who told police that he failed to take his prescribed insulin shot that day, then drove to his brother-in-law’s house, consulted with his brother-in-law, who then drove Hassan to Hassan’s wife’s house before finally calling police about the incident.

Ingram died from blunt force injuries at North Memorial Medical Center the afternoon of Feb. 8. Hassan was originally charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular operation and leaving the scene of an accident, but there was no word as of press time if a manslaughter charge would be levied against Hassan.

