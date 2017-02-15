Wings girls end season at section tourney

The Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey team hoped to be able to turn around its season when the Section 6AA tournament began Feb. 11. Armstrong/Cooper’s Kaylee Launderville sprawls for a save during game action from earlier this season.. (Photo by Rich Moll-richmollphotography.com)

The Wings posted a 3-19-3 record during the regular season, and they wanted to be able to close out their season as strong as possible.

Matched up against Cretin-Derham Hall, a team that went 16-7-2 in the regular season, the Wings knew extending their season would be a tough task.

Armstrong/Cooper played to a 1-1 tie in the first period, but Cretin-Derham Hall added five goals in the second period, as the Wings eventually fell 9-2 to end their season.

Leah O’Brien picked up both goals, while Kaylee Launderville earned 28 saves in the net for the Wings.

With a talented nucleus of young players, Armstrong/Cooper will look to take a step forward next season. The Wings battled injuries throughout the season, and they had to shuffle around their goalies after Nikki Harnett’s sophomore season was cut short after an early-season injury.

O’Brien led the Wings in goals, assists and points during the regular season, with eight goals, 10 assists and 18 points.

