Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

MINNESOTA

LEGAL NOTICE–BIDS WANTED

BIDS DUE: TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2017 at 11:00 A.M.

Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN. 55443, until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, for CIP No. 4003-17, 2017 Street Reconstruction and Utility Improvements within the area bounded by I-94, Cherokee Drive including Cavell Avenue and 64th Avenue, State Highway 169 and Boone Avenue.

The City Council will consider the bids at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all bids shall be subject to the following:

No bids shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty-five (35) days after opening of bids. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

PLANHOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The planholders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.bolton-menk.com or www.questcdn.com. Any addendums may also be distributed by mail, fax or email.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.bolton menk.com or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #4838522 on the websites Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $200.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $200.00 per set, which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make your check to payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to 2638 Shadow Lane, Suite 200, Chaska, MN, 55318, (952) 448-8838, fax (952) 448-8805. NO REFUNDS.

No bids will be considered unless sealed and filed with the City Clerk of the City of Brooklyn Park and accompanied by a cashiers check, bid bond or certified check payable to the City of Brooklyn Park for five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, (to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event that the bid be accepted and the bidder shall fail to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required bond.)

NOTICE OF BIDS WANTED BY THE CITY CLERK:

Furnish and install the following estimated quantities:

47,000 SY BITUMINOUS STREET RECONSTRUCTION

22,000 LF CONCRETE CURB & GUTTER

1,000 LF 12-INCH THROUGH 24-INCH RCP STORM

SEWER

21 EACH REMOVE AND REPLACE HYDRANT

700 SF CONCRETE SIDEWALK

140 SF FURNISH & INSTALL SIGNS

34,000 SY TURF RESTORATION

Devin Montero, City Clerk

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

February 16, 2017

