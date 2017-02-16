Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF GOLDEN VALLEY

MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 CRACK SEALING PROJECT CITY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT NO. 17-07

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that separate sealed bids for the City of Golden Valley 2017 Crack Sealing Project will be received by the City Council of the City of Golden Valley, Minnesota, at the office of the City Clerk, Golden Valley City Hail, 7600 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, Minnesota 55427-4588, until 10:00 am, CST, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened in the City Council Chambers. The project includes, but is not limited to:

Approximately:

1 LS Mobilization

25,000 LB Furnish and Install

Crack Sealant

1 LS Traffic Control

Bidding information, specifications and proposal forms are available at the Golden Valley Public Works Department, Engineering Division. Copies of proposal forms, plans and specifications for use by contractors submitting a bid may be obtained from the City upon deposit of $25 per set if picked up at the City offices, or $40 if sent by mall. This deposit is non-refundable. Bids must be accompanied by a money order, cash deposit, cashiers check, bid bond, or certified check payable to the City of Golden Valley for five percent (5%) of the amount bid (to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event the bid is accepted and bidder shall fail to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required bond).

Bidders are required to submit information indicating they have practical experience of the particular construction work bid upon, and that they have the ability and resources to complete the proposed work in a manner satisfactory to the Owner. A contract award will only be made to a bidder meeting the minimum contractor qualifications as stated within the contract specifications.

Each proposal, together with proposal guaranty, shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, with the name of the bidder and the nature of the bid clearly indicated thereon.

No bids shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the bids are opened. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

All interested persons may appear in person or by counsel and be heard, if you require auxiliary aids or services to participate or communicate in this meeting, please contact Kris Luedke at 763-593-8012 (TTY: 763-593-3968) 48 hours before the meeting time to make a request. Examples of auxiliary aids or services may include sign language interpreter, assistive listening device, accessible meeting location, etc.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Kristine A. Luedke

City Clerk

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

February 16, 23, 2017

652551