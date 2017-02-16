Brooklyn Center to be impacted by I-94 repairs

This map outlines the affected areas during the Interstate 94 reconstruction project, which will stretch from Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center to Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis. (Image courtesy of MnDOT)

An informal open house regarding the impending Interstate 94 project will be held to field questions by residents potentially impacted by the repairs, including those from Brooklyn Center.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host an open house at the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Building Feb. 23 where staff members will answer questions and concerns about the upcoming $46 million I-94 reconstruction project that will repave, reconstruct and repair nine miles of the interstate between Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis and Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center.

Construction will likely begin this spring and is estimated to finish by summer 2018. The construction will impact traffic in that stretch of the interstate, with possible impacts including short- and long-term bridge and ramp closures, a reduction to two lanes on the interstate both directions from this May to August, closure of the Highway 252 south ramp at the I-94 bridge in Brooklyn Center for up to three months and periodic off-peak lane closures on the interstate.

According to MnDOT, the benefits of the project will include smoother road surfaces, longer-lasting bridges and pavement, improved drainage and reduced damage to in-transit freight goods.

Work on the interstate will include the repairing of 50 bridges on or over I-94, the reconstruction of westbound I-94 over Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center, the resurfacing of nine miles of pavement, guardrail replacements and the improvement of drainage and concrete barriers in select areas.

The highway corridor averages more than 140,000 vehicles daily, and heavy traffic and the climate have deteriorated I-94 during the last 35 years, according to MnDOT. The open house will inform visitors about the project, as well as opportunities for MnDOT jobs and internships.

The open house event is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Building, 2117 W. River Road, Minneapolis. For more information, visit dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/i94brooklyncntr.

