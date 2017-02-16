Falcons ski to state berths

The Armstrong boys Nordic ski team was determined to earn a spot at the state meet this season after finishing three points shy of a berth at the section meet last year. Armstrong’s Nick Byrne raced to a fourth-place finish at the Section 6 Nordic ski meet Feb. 8, at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

Senior Nick Byrne remembered how he and his teammates felt after coming up just shy one year ago, and he wanted to do everything in his power to help bring his team to the state meet at the Section 6 meet Feb. 8.

“I knew I just could not get caught,” Byrnes said. “Last year we didn’t make it and I knew we had to make it this year because of all the hard work we put in.

“I couldn’t let my team down.”

Byrne began the pursuit meet in the seventh slot, but he skied one of his best meets of the season to finish in fourth-place, which helped the Falcons reach the state meet by winning second-place with 345 points. Orono finished third with 344 points.

“This is really rewarding for our boys after they had to dig down as deep as they did,” Armstrong co-head Nordic ski coach Steve Hopke said. “We’ve been working toward this meet all year, and when one of our top skiers is sick they decided as a group to go for it and ski the best they could.

“They were in the mix for that second-place and they decided to just go for it.”

Nate Kuelbs (11th place, 27:38.3), Sam Himes (18th place, 28:03.4), Sam Theisen (26th place, 28:53.5), Ben Aoki-Sherwood (31st place, 29:51.3), Will Omodt (32nd place, 29:54.6) and Trygg Lysne (33rd place, 30:11.4) joined Byrne in scoring for the Falcons.

Just minutes after learning the Armstrong boys Nordic team advanced to state, the Falcon girls won the Section 6 title and earned the chance to defend their 2016 state Nordic ski title.

Despite not having one of their top skiers, Leah Rudd, due to an illness, co-head coach Kim Rudd knew her team would still be able to contend for the section title.

“You never know when you’re missing one of your top girls, but Briana did a great job filling in,” Rudd said. “They all looked good. They had good kick and there were beautiful conditions for skate and classic.”

Dottie Anderson led the Falcons with her third-place finish in 29:27.3.

“It is super awesome to have a super-fast team to train with all the time,” Anderson said. “Hopefully we can get the top spot at state this season. We’re all really excited to ski at Giants Ridge.”

Lucy Anderson finished fourth behind her older sister with a time of 29:28.4.

“I’m just so proud of the other girls on my team,” Lucy Anderson said. “We all put a lot of work in this summer and over the season and I’m so glad we got to do this.”

Mae Barnes (fifth-place, 30:01.1), Rainey Baker (11th place, 32:19.5), Olivia Barfnecht (14th place, 32:44.9), Elle Petersen (18th place, 33:19.0) and Briana Umana (23rd place, 34:20.9) helped guide the Falcons to the section championship.

Coming off a state title last season, the Falcons know they eill be targeted as other teams look to compete for the top spot this season.

“I feel we have some pressure on us to win the state title again,” Lucy Anderson said. “I think we can do it and I’m really confident in our performances.”

Rudd said teams such as Stillwater and Hopkins might present a challenge as the state meet begins.

“There are a lot of great teams,” Rudd said. “Since we don’t ski against elite teams as much we can just see they’re looking good on paper.”

While Armstrong is the top-ranked team entering state, the Falcons have yet to compete with tehir full lineup this season, as many skiers have missed meets due to sickness or other commitments up to this point.

“It has been kind of crazy,” Rudd said. “Kids have been gone for some other races, or camps, so the state meet will be our full lineup.”

In order to defend its title, Armstrong knows it will have to stay healthy.

“We have all been struggling to stay healthy this season,” Rudd said. “[At state] they just have to do their best, have fun, and just keep focused on working hard.”

Armstrong will compete at the section meet beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Giants Ridge, Biwabik.

Cooper highlights

The Cooper Nordic ski teams completed their seasons at the Section 6 meet. The Cooper boys finished in 12th place overall, while the girls finished 11th. Zachary Thomas paced the Cooper boys team with his 61st place finish at the Section 6 meet Feb. 8. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Zachary Thomas led the Hawks with his 61st place finish in 39:09.9.

“I thought I did really well,” Thomas said. “I feel that it was one of my better races this year.”

Thomas is one of the two seniors on the Hawks’ roster.

“[This race] was exciting, but at the same time it is all really sad,” Thomas said. “After four years of being on a team and working on everything, learning everything and getting to know everybody, I am really going to miss this.”

Carter Stromberg (65th place, 41:15.6) and Samuel Herman (70th place, 45:52.4) also scored for the Hawks.

Nora Griffin-Wiesner led the Cooper girls with her 45th place finish in 38:42.1. Lizzy Smude (48th place, 39:37.0) and Katherine Pletcher (65th place, 45:21.4) also scored for the Hawks.

“I think this year went really well,” Smude said. “We were able to work on form so much, which is really different from the beginning of the season.”

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.