Group calls town hall meeting for Rep. Erik Paulsen Feb. 23 in Plymouth

A group of citizens calling on Rep. Erik Paulsen (CD-3) to host in-person town hall meetings has invited Paulsen and his constituents to a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 12235 Old Rockford Rd., Plymouth, to discuss issues and concerns about recent Congressional activities, as well as discuss Paulsen’s voting record.

Paulsen, who has not hosted an in-person town hall meeting since 2011, instead has been having robo-call phone conversations with selected groups.

Paulsen has been repeatedly invited to attend, or to offer another date that would work for him, should he not do so, his voting record and public positions will be reviewed and discussed. Attendees will write down and/or record questions they would have asked him, which will then be sent to his office for response.

For more information, click here or e-mail Kelly Guncheon at [email protected].