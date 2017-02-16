Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF GOLDEN VALLEY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CERTAIN PROPOSED PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT

PROJECT NO. 15-22

HIGHWAY 55 WEST PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Golden Valley, Hennepin County, Minnesota, will meet on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at the Golden Valley City Hall, 7600 Golden Valley Road, in said City for the purpose of holding a public hearing on certain proposed public improvements, including without limitations sidewalks, stormwater, water, sanitary sewer, reconfiguring the intersection of Decatur Avenue North and Trunk Highway 55, and adding street lighting.

The City Engineers estimated cost and the area where said improvements will be constructed and which it will serve is as follows:

55 West Public improvement Project:

All properties in the SW 1/4 of Section 31 Township 118, Range 21 and NW 1/4 of Section 31 Township 118, Range 21; within the City of Golden Valley, Hennepin County, Minnesota, that are adjacent to the following streets:

Golden Valley Road from Mendeissohn Avenue North to Trunk Highway 55

Decatur Avenue North from Golden Valley Road to 7th Avenue North

7th Avenue North from Decatur Avenue North to Boone Avenue North

Highway 55 West Total Project Estimated Cost:

$1,842,825.06

A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessments will be available at this meeting.

All interested persons may appear in person or by counsel. If you require auxiliary aids or services to participate or communicate in this public hearing, please contact Kristine Luedke at 763-593-8012 (TTY: 763-593-3968) 48 hours before the meeting time to make a request. Examples of auxiliary aids or services may include sign language interpreter, assistive listening device, accessible meeting location, etc.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Kristine A. Luedke

City Clerk

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

February 16, 23, 2017

652559