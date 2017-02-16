Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF GOLDEN VALLEY

NOTICE OF HEARING ON ASSESSMENTS FOR

HIGHWAY 55 WEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council for the City of Golden Valley, Hennepin County, Minnesota, will meet at the Golden Valley City Hall, Council Chambers, 7800 Golden Valley Road, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 6:30 pm to hear, consider and pass upon all written or oral objections, if any, to proposed assessments. If the adopted assessment as to any particular lot, piece, or parcel of land differs from the proposed assessment, the City will mail to the property owner a notice detailing the change(s). The proposed assessment rolls are on file with the Clerk and open to public inspection by all persons interested therein.

The assessments against each piece of property will be payable, unless prepaid, in equal, consecutive annual installments as hereinafter specified. The first of said installments will be payable with the general taxes collectible during the year 2018. Interest as stated in each category shall be added at the per annum rate specified on the entire assessment from the date of the resolution levying the assessment until December 31, 2017.

The assessment may be prepaid to the City of Golden Valley without interest, if prepaid by November 15, 2017. Partial prepayments will not be accepted.

No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment unless a signed, written objection is filed with the clerk prior to the hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. An appeal; to district court may be made by serving notice upon the Mayor or Clerk of the City within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within ten (10) days after service upon the Mayor or Clerk.

The general nature of the various miscellaneous charges is as follows:

Highway 55 West: improvements that include sidewalks, storm water, water, sanitary sewer; reconfiguring the intersection of Decatur Avenue and Trunk Highway 55 and adding street lights.

The total assessment of $551,677.98 is to be spread over one (10) years at 5% interest.

PID ADDRESS ASSESSMENT

3111821310016 605 BOONE AVE N 16,072.02

3111821310019 600 DECATUR AVE N 10,913.10

3111821310042 8900 GOLDEN VALLEY RD 67,065.96

3111821310045 9000 GOLDEN VALLEY RD 16,366.51

3111821310044 9050 GOLDEN VALLEY RD 14,568.89

3111821320006 9110 GOLDEN VALLEY RD 47,808.52

3111821320011 9300 GOLDEN VALLEY RD 16,865.70

3111821320074 9280 GOLDEN VALLEY RD 20,571.31

3111821320073 9290 GOLDEN VALLEY RD 7,545.10

3111821320012 9325 GOLDEN VALLEY RD 13,512.40

3111821320003 9326 GOLDEN VALLEY RD 16,766.49

3111821320002 9400 GOLDEN VALLEY RD 58,573.58

3111821310017 8806 OLSON MEMORIAL HWY 14,881.50

3111821310040 8950 OLSON MEMORIAL HWY 40,735.63

3111821310002 9000 OLSON MEMORIAL HWY 11,409.15

3111821310001 9010 OLSON MEMORIAL HWY 11,409.15

3111821320007 9100 OLSON MEMORIAL HWY 7,936.80

3111821240004 8800 7TH AVE N 58,335.48

3111821320075 9201 GOLDEN VALLEY RD 39,157.88

3111821320008 9201 GOLDEN VALLEY RD lot split

3111821320009 9201 GOLDEN VALLEY RD lot split

3111821320010 NA ADDRESS UNASSIGNED 2 10,833.73

3111821310018 8845 7TH AVE N 50,359.00

551,687.90

All interested persons may appear in person or by counsel and be heard. If you require auxiliary aids or services to participate or communicate in this meeting, please contact Kris Luedke at 763-593-8012 (TTY: 763-593-3968) 48 hours before the meeting time to make a request. Examples of auxiliary aids or services may include sign language interpreter, assistive listening device, accessible meeting location, etc.

BY THE ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Kris Luedke, City Clerk

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

February 16, 23, 2017

652685

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/02/652685-1.pdf