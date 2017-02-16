Rebel skaters look to rebound for playoffs

With just one game remaining in the regular season, the focus of the Champlin park boys hockey team is solely on performing as well as possible at the upcoming section tournament. Champlin Park’s Keegan Bauman sends a shot toward the net during the Rebels’ 4-3 loss to Armstrong/Cooper Feb. 4. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Rebels have been held without a win since Jan. 28, a 4-2 victory over Irondale, and they have posted a 0-4-1 record in its last five games.

“With high school teams you have to keep stressing the positives,” Champlin Park head boys hockey coach Pat Janostin said. “They’re young players and they haven’t been through a lot of these situations.

“It doesn’t matter which level, players will go through stretches where they struggle a little bit. The biggest question is how hard are the guys willing to work to get better, because it is going to take a little bit of extra work from everybody.”

One of Champlin Park’s toughest losses during this stretch came Feb. 4, against Armstrong/Cooper.

The Rebels took a 3-2 lead with 6:30 left to play in the game, but Armstrong/Cooper scored two goals within the last 3:30 to take the victory.

“We got beat off the boards for the third goal and that bothers me because that is something we have worked really hard on,” Janostin said. “It comes down to a pride issue for players, because the margin of error for us is very small.

“We have to play smart on the ice throughout the whole game.”

Despite the loss, Janostin is proud of what he has seen from his group.

“I’m really pleased with the guys,” Janostin said. “They competed really hard in all areas of the ice.

“We didn’t play a complete game, we had a tough start to the second and third periods. Overall I feel the guys worked really hard and it’s just a matter of the little mistakes.”

“It was a good effort and it was really intense, which is what we want,” Janostin added. “Even though we took the loss I feel that we are improving, we’re getting better and our level of competition is getting better.”

With the loss to Armstrong/Cooper coming on the same night as Champlin Park’s Senior Night celebration, some of the seniors left the arena with a sour taste in their mouths.

“We wanted it pretty bad, especially with them being our conference rivals,” senior Keegan Bauman said. “This one hurt.”

Champlin Park fell 3-2 to Buffalo Feb. 7, tied Anoka 1-1 Feb. 9, and lost a 6-0 decision to Centennial Feb. 11 in action last week.

With just one game remaining in the regular season, a matchup against Blaine Feb. 16, Janostin knows his team has to focus on playing better for the section tournament.

“It is really hard to compete at a high level in the playoffs unless you’re playing well in your own zone,” Janostin said. “As long as you’re winning the battles and getting back to the net on the defensive zone, that will be huge.”

Champlin Park will close out its regular season against Blaine at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Champlin Ice Forum.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.