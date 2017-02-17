Garcia steps down as Park Center girls soccer coach

Park Center head girls soccer coach Raul Garcia III announced last week that he will be resigning from his position to join Hamline University as an assistant women’s coach and recruiter. Park Center girls soccer coach Raul Garcia III stepped down from his position after five years with the Pirates. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

“Sometimes in life you have to make hard decisions,” Garcia said in an email. “At my age, I still have goals and dreams. I love this game of soccer and loved teaching the game here at Park Center.

“I have always told the girls to always reach for their dreams and goals in life. Don’t be satisfied and work hard to be better not just in soccer but in life. So if I don’t do the same I’m a hypocrite. Coaching at the collegiate level has been a goal and a dream of mine and I need to take a shot at it,”

Garcia spent five seasons with the Park Center program.

“This role has changed my life over the past five years,” Garcia said. “My work as a head coach with our young ladies could hardly be called work at all.

“They have gifted my life with purpose, challenge, humor, and feelings that no words can capture. We are fortunate to have such amazing young ladies in our program. It has been a blessing and honor to coach and teach this beautiful game at PC.”

Garcia said he will still be working as a substitute teacher in the district.

The Pirates finished with a 3-10-3 record in 2016.

