Rebel boys capture section title

The Champlin Park boys Nordic ski team has relentlessly pursued a return to the state meet after it finished ninth overall at state last season. Champlin Park’s Drew Carlson races to a fifth-place finish at the Section 5 meet Feb. 8, at Theodore Wirth Park. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

The Rebels had a fantastic regular season, which culminated in winning the conference title while having eight skiers join the all-conference list.

Despite all the success, Champlin Park wanted more.

“We definitely wanted to get back [to state],” senior Ian Ivens said. “We have really wanted to go back and improve on our position from last year.”

Champlin Park had five of its boys racers place in the top-20, and the Rebels were able to win the Section 5 Nordic ski title Feb. 8, while also earning a second consecutive trip to the state meet.

“They’ve been working hard and this was one of their main goals,” Champlin Park head Nordic ski coach Charlie Rietschel said. “These guys have been together since middle school and one of their main goals was to get to state and prove they are one of the top teams.

“They are hungry from last year and they want to improve.”

Rietschel knew after the classic race that his team had a great shot to take home the section title.

“We saw that they weren’t going to back down after the first races, and they didn’t,” Rietschel said. “They worked hard and pulled ahead in the second race to take it.

“They were driven and they really wanted that first-place.”

Ivens paved the way for the Rebels with his second-place finish with a time of 24:22.75. Drew Carlson (fifth-place, 25:01.13), Luke Crandall (seventh-place 25:01.61), Peter Scheller (13th place, 26:04.67), Matt Omann (16th place, 26:22.29), Connor Janostin (34th place, 28:22.59) and Michael Urvig (36th place, 28:31.42) helped the Rebels secure the section title.

Diana Glebova will be joining the Champlin Park boys at the state meet, as she finished ninth overall with a time of 31:08.01 to advance to state.

“This is her third trip to state, so we knew she had the ability to do it again,” Rietschel said. “She stays focused and is a three-sport athlete.”

The Champlin Park girls finished third overall at the meet.

Sydney Crandall (10th place, 31:13.95), Jennifer Omann (15th place, 31:52.62), Sarina Lindell (23rd place, 32:58.46), Brooke Powell (45th place, 36:21.35), Katheryn Opansky (56th place, 37:25.8), and Atley Schreiner (58th place, 37:34.44) scored for the Rebels.

For the Champlin park boys and Glebova to succeed at the state meet, Rietschel expects that they will have to ski their best meets of the season.

“Every skier has to do the race they know they can do,” Rietschel said. “They have been working hard and this has been their goal to get back.

“If they do the races they can normally do, then we should be good.”

Champlin Park will compete at the section meet beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Giants Ridge, Biwabik.

Park Center highlights

Sophomore Elizabeth Mattson provided the Park Center Nordic ski team with its highlight of the day, as she finished seventh overall at the Section 5 meet to advance to the state meet.

“She is in top physical condition, completely healthy, and has been having fun while training,” Park Center head Nordic ski coach Anne Beckman said. “All of these things combined with her positive mental attitude led to her being ready to ski her best races at the right time.

“She has been motivated and hungry to succeed all season, which has been a great morale boost and example for our team, especially considering the tough conditions we’ve faced this year.”

The Pirate boys and girls both finished 11th overall.

Chad Korby led the Pirates with his 25th place finish with a time of 27:31.16. Greg Miller (26th place, 27:35), Jonathan Christianson (65th place, 32:41.29), Josh Reed (79th place, 35:20.74), Cole Beattie (80th place, 35:21.72), Jonathan Ernst (81st place, 35:39.93) and Nate Courchane (82nd place, 35:40.47) scored for the Pirates.

Behind Mattson, Rachel Mummah (61st place, 37:50.5), Abby Beaver (71st place, 41:29.19), Savannah Juetten (74th place, 44:43), Bailey Massicotte (75th place, 46:38.53), Samantha Miller (76th place, 48:49.2) and Hannah Bautch (78th place, 48:26.98) scored for the Pirates.

“Our team performed very well at sections,” Beckman said. “While we are young and don’t have a lot of depth, every single skier had their best times of the season in both their classic and skate races, so I’m happy with their performance.”

