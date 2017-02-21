AC boys look to stay hot at sections

Armstrong/Cooper head boys hockey coach Dan Charleston has had his team focused on two team goals this season. Senior forward Alex Homme controls the puck in game action from earlier this season. (Photo by Rich Moll-richmollphotography.com)

The first was to win the Northwest Suburban Conference-West Division title, which his team accomplished Feb. 4.

The second goal appears to be a much tougher one for the Wings.

“We did have the one goal, but we also had the other goal to get to Mariucci,” Charleston said. “Throughout my time being here, our section is the best section in hockey in terms of having to get to the state tournament. It’s almost like a state tournament within a state tournament.

“We made the goal of winning our conference and as a team we made the goal to get to Mariucci, and in order to get there we have to win two section games. This year I think, with the way we’ve been competing and bringing it, I think we could get there.”

With Edina, Cretin-Derham Hall, Wayzata, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and St. Louis Park all seeded ahead of Armstrong/Cooper, Charleston knows that his team will have to play some of its best hockey in order to accomplish its second goal.

“We do have to get through some good teams,” Charleston said. “It all depends on section seeding where we’re seeded.

“I think this team could win it. They have been through everything. They accomplished that first goal and checked it off the list, but now we’re on to that second goal.”

While the Wings’ focus will be on getting as far in the tournament as possible, Charleston has stressed taking it one small step at a time.

“I tell the kids it starts with one game at a time, one period at a time,” Charleston said. “I think we as a group have never looked to the future.

“We have set goals, but we took it one small step at a time. We focus on one period, one shift and one game at a time. It will be a tough task at hand, but, with this group, we won’t be in a better situation than we’ve been in terms of adversity, fighting for points, and I think we’re ready for anything.”

Armstrong/Cooper has saved some of its best hockey for the end of the season, as the Wings posted a 5-1 record in their final six games. The Wings were 5-0 in February before a 6-5 loss to Anoka in the regular season finale.

“I honestly think that they have been building off the prior success that we had been having,” Charleston said. “They just keep coming and coming and it’s not a one man show.

“We have been getting contributions from everybody.”

While many teams have one or two key players for the opposition to key in on, Charleston says his team has been showing off its depth as of late. With almost every skater on the ice contributing to the offense, Charleston believes his team has the potential to be quite dangerous at sections.

“I’m very happy with where we’re at as a team,” Charleston said. “I’m happy with all the contributors to our success.

“Nothing is worse than having one guy on the roster scoring all the points. We’re manufacturing points, we’re manufacturing wins and we’re manufacturing synergy throughout the lines with everybody.”

While the Wings’ hard work has shown game in and game out, Charleston believes something much different has led to the Wings’ success.

“Accountability on the ice has a lot to do with what we are doing right now,” Charleston said. “We’re constantly stressing playing for the guy next to you, your teammate and we use the word sacrifice, and to sacrifice yourself for the betterment of the team.”

“In the five years I have been here we have never had an issue with working hard, we always work hard,” Charleston added. “We have worked hard before and we haven’t gotten the same results, but when we add that accountability piece, it makes them care about each other so much and care to win.

“While they care to win, I think they care about not letting each other down more.”

Armstrong/Cooper will look to win its first section game when it plays Wayzata at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Plymouth Ice Center.

