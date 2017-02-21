Centaurs have won eight straight

The Brooklyn Center boys basketball team began the season with a 5-0 record, but the Centaurs then posted a 4-6 record from Dec. 20 to Jan. 20. The Brooklyn Center boys basketball team has played to a 17-6 record this season. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

Following the last game of that streak, a 78-77 loss to St. Croix Lutheran, head coach Matthew McCollister sat down with his players to help them regroup.

“We had what we consider a bad loss to St. Croix Lutheran at home where we gave up [78 points] and we were out-rebounded by 15 and we lost,” McCollister said. “After that game we had a heart-to-heart with our guys saying we know we can score, but if we don’t get stops and we don’t get out of possessions with rebounding and toughness, then we’re going to lose to teams we shouldn’t lose to.”

The Centaurs haven’t lost since that meeting, as they have won eight straight games to improve their record to 17-6.

“You always wonder if you’re going to peak at the right time, especially when you have young kids,” McCollister said. “You don’t know if you’re going to wear them out, but it seems we’re all clicking at the right time.”

While the Centaurs’ offense has been hot all season, McCollister said his team has been focusing more on defense as of late.

“I think we have started to lock in defensively a bit better,” McCollister said. “We’ve always been able to score the ball, we’re talented offensively and leading the section in scoring at about 77 points per game, but the difference has been locking in defensively and rebounding to get out of possessions.”

The Centaurs have given up an average of 61.25 points per game over their eight-game winning streak, while averaging 71 points per game on offense.

In addition to the winning streak, Brooklyn Center was also able to celebrate a milestone, as senior Devonta Prince scored his 1,000th career varsity point in a 69-47 victory over Providence Academy Feb. 9.

“That moment was really special,” McCollister said. “He is such a unique young man and it is such a joy to have had him for two years.

“That milestone is a testament to his consistency. One of the big things we talked about was being consistent and the consistency it takes to be a champion wasn’t always there. This milestone for Devonta shows the consistency he has brought to this team and the consistency he has instilled in our young kids.”

With just one game remaining in the 2016-17 regular season, the Centaurs will be focusing on playing the best basketball possible at the Section 5AA tournament slated to begin Thursday, March 9.

“We’re now playing assignment basketball,” McCollister said. “There are no secrets at this time of the year, because everyone has scouting reports.

“Our young kids are known and they’re not going to sneak up on anybody. We have to execute the game plan and we can’t have bad nights.”

Brooklyn Center will close out its regular season against Columbia Heights at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Brooklyn Center High School.

