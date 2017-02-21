HOM Furniture looking to take over former Brooklyn Center Kohl’s building

A preliminary building design for HOM Furniture and Gatlin Development’s planned renovation of the former Kohl’s building at Shingle Creek Crossing. (Image courtesy of the city of Brooklyn Center)

A plan to redevelop the former Kohl’s building in Brooklyn Center with a HOM Furniture franchise is in the works.

At the Feb. 13 Brooklyn Center City Council meeting, a site plan for the furniture retailer and Gatlin Development to purchase, renovate and add to the former Kohl’s location at Shingle Creek Crossing was approved by the Economic Development Authority, finally bringing an end to the building’s vacancy since Kohl’s closed in March 2014.

“Their plan is to buy the site, improve the existing Kohl’s building, add a two-story addition onto the building,” said city Business and Development Director Gary Eitel.

The proposal includes a plan to add a two-story, 24,622-square-foot addition to the 6.8-acre former Kohl’s property site. The first floor would be 11,805 square feet for a new multi-tenant retail space, while HOM would get 12,817 square feet of additional second-floor space.

The site approval included an amendment to the 2011 planned-unit development for Shingle Creek Crossing, which includes the expansion of another building on the property to be expanded from 19,000 square feet to 48,000 square feet to accommodate a three-story medical office building, as well as a reduction of parking spaces from 4.5 spaces per 1,000 square feet to one space per 1,000 square feet for the HOM Furniture building.

Eitel said that he had no information on the financial specifics of the property purchase, but mentioned the city is currently working on a tax increment agreement.

“The EDA adopted a resolution dropping the Brookdale Ford site out of Tax Increment District 3,” said Eitel. “That was the last thing that had to be done before we could establish a new tax increment district for the opportunity site, which includes the Kohl’s building.

“They’re working on a tax increment agreement now with a pay-as-you-go note that’ll go back to the EDA probably (by) the first council meeting in March, second meeting by the latest,” Eitel added. “And at that time, I would know the details of the transaction and how quickly they’d be moving.”

