The Robbinsdale Police reports Feb. 9-15 included these incidents:

One mental health-related incident, one case of driving while impaired, one incident of burglary, one case of assault, one incident of forgery, two incidents of theft, three traffic arrests, and four miscellaneous arrests.

The reports included:

Feb. 11, 2:35 a.m. – A 46-year-old male was arrested on the 4100 block of West Broadway for driving while impaired.

Feb. 12, 4:03 p.m. – A 41-year-old male was arrested near County Road 81 and Highway 100 for a traffic violation.

Feb. 13, 11:46 p.m. – A 33-year-old male was arrested near 41st Avenue and County Road 81 for providing a false name to a police officer.