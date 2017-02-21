The chill is gone

< > Robbinsdale resident Emily Theisen and her children, Olivia and Grant, spent some time Saturday at Theodore Wirth Park. The kids suited up in superhero gear in a heroic effort to stave off the cold weather for a few extra days. (Submitted photo by Emily Theisen)

With temperatures in the Twin Cities hovering around 60 degrees over the weekend of Feb. 17-19, many people took the opportunity to ditch the winter coat and snow boots in favor of lightweight apparel as they headed to local parks, lakes, and trails to enjoy the early spring teaser. The National Weather Service recorded a record high of 63 degrees on Friday, Feb. 17, with the weekend temperatures also setting records.

The weekend provided a window of hope to anyone wishing away the winter – and helped clear away most of whatever snow remained. Some Robbinsdale residents shared their photos from the weekend to help reminisce about those warmer times.