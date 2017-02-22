Beekeeping is a sticky buzziness: Lakeville students present project to Golden Valley City Council

First Lego League Team BEESTMODE coaches and members from left, Mike Launsbach, Deidre Grimm, Matthew Osborn, Mason Ertel, Steve Launsbach, Leah Willingham and Amy Willingham. (Submitted photo)

A group of Lakeville students is making a buzz about beekeeping in the Twin Cities.

On Feb. 7, the group presented its research results from a First Lego League project to the Golden Valley City Council during the open forum portion of the council meeting.

First Lego League is a global program that gives school-age children the opportunity to research and develop a solution for a real world problem. The students are also required to design, build and program a robot. The league teaches participants how to apply science, technology, engineering and math concepts, to use their imagination and problem solve and develops team building and presentation skills.

BEESTMODE, a team comprised of Lakeville sixth-graders and a home-schooled child, researched bees. Team members include Steve Launsbach, Leah Willingham, Mason Ertel, Matthew Osborn, Deidre Grimm and Alex Braaten. Their coaches are Amy Willingham and Mike Launsbach.

The team visited David Schultz, a law professor at Hamline University, Iver Iverson’s Bee Farm and the University of Minnesota Bee Lab as part of their research. Scouring websites and viewing documentaries was also part of the research process.

According to the students, the U.S. lost 40 percent of its bee colonies in 2015-16. Possible explanations for the colony collapses include pesticides, varroa mites, loss of habitat or not enough bee-friendly flowers and plants.

This is a problem, the group said.

According to the students’ research, bees pollinate one-sixth of flowering plant species worldwide and approximately 400 agricultural plants. Bees are also responsible for pollinating more than 100 types of crops in the U.S. Without bees, approximately 85 percent of plants would not exist.

Within their research, the students reviewed Golden Valley’s city code to find that bees are classified as farm animals and not allowed on residential property.

BEESTMODE recommended Golden Valley join some of its neighboring communities and become bee-friendly in order to save the dying population.

The neighboring cities of Edina, Minneapolis and St. Louis Park allow bee keeping.

In Edina, bees are allowed with a permit. In Minneapolis, bees must be kept on the second story of the home or higher and the hive must be registered with the city.

St. Louis Park went a different route. The use of pesticides is not allowed in eight parks within the community. The city also encourages dandelions and white clover which attract bees. The city offers classes on bees to educate its citizens of the issue.

Other pollinator-friendly cities in the metro area include Shorewood, Stillwater, Andover, Mendota Heights, Maplewood, Lake Elmo, Duluth and St. Paul.

“Of the cities you’ve looked at, which one impressed you most?” Councilmember Larry Fonnest asked the students.

Answers varied among the students, but Minneapolis, St. Paul and St. Louis Park were named as impressive.

Minneapolis and St. Paul made the list because of the size of the cities and closeness of houses.

One student was impressed by St. Louis Park who went above and beyond to make their community bee-friendly.

Councilmember Joanie Clausen mentioned an incident that occurred a few years ago in which a truck turned over and released bees.

“While you’re promoting this, do you ever look if there’s an accident?” she asked. “If so, how they address it if there is an accident? Are there people that do that?”

The students informed the council there is a phone number to call in case of an incident. Volunteers, many of them beekeepers, will come and take the bees away where the bees will not harm anyone or harvest the bees and move them to a new hive.

Councilmember Steve Schmidgall congratulated the students on their work.

“I think its crucial we resolve this issue or it could result in a food shortage,” he said. “I would promote whatever we can do in Golden Valley to be a bee-friendly city.”

The student team is among the top 10 percent of teams competing Feb. 25 in the First Lego League State Championship in St. Paul. The students made the same presentation to their hometown of Lakeville, where community leaders are now considering backyard beekeeping.

The open forum sessions of the Golden Valley City Council are strictly informational. The council could discuss the issue at an upcoming meeting.

Contact Gina Purcell at [email protected]