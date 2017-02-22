Brooklyn Park City Council tables resolution declaring support for immigrants

The Brooklyn Park City Council tabled a vote on a resolution declaring support for refugees, immigrants and Muslims Feb. 13.

Councilmember Susan Pha said she brought the resolution to the council after hearing from many Brooklyn Park residents who fear for their safety, or have been effected by President Trump’s executive orders on immigration and refugee acceptance.

“They have felt increased bias and discrimination towards them and their families,” Pha said. “They’re fearful of the possible violence and attacks against them, their children and their relatives.”

The resolution reads, in part, “The city of Brooklyn Park supports all members of our community to including refugees, immigrants, Muslims, and all who may be target because of their ethnicity, race or religion…the city of Brooklyn Park finds the anti-refugee, anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric and hate violence to be against American principles of religious freedom and contrary to the vision we hold as a nation that welcomes all people.”

Mayor Jeff Lunde said he supports the resolution, but he wants to get more community involvement and develop a specific action plan before approving the resolution.

“There’s no deadline that says tonight we have to take action,” he said. “Here’s why I say that: 19 churches have contacted me and asked, ‘What’s this resolution about? We haven’t been engaged.’ One mosque has been contacting me and asked, ‘We haven’t been engaged.’ Latino groups, two of them have contacted me and said, ‘We have not been engaged.’ There are three groups that are hosting community meetings over the next two weeks who want their chance to have their meeting.

“I think we can wait, and I asked councilmember Pha if we could wait, not because I don’t think it’s urgent, but because I think we haven’t engaged everyone,” Lunde added. “We have no action list.”

Lunde made a motion to table the resolution until a later date. The motion was approved on a 4-2 vote, with Councilmembers Terry Parks and Pha dissenting.

Parks said he has supports the immigrant and Muslim communities, but he is concerned about some of the language choices in the document.

“One of the things I have a problem with the resolution is … there’s groups that are going to be left out, and I’m not comfortable with that. I’m here to represent everybody, not just certain groups,” he said, adding that victims of domestic violence and the LGBTQ community also need protection from discrimination and violence. “We have to protect those people as well.”

Parks said he would abstain from voting on the resolution with its current language.

Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said the community needs to come together to make sure all its members feel safe and served by the city.

“We can’t do this with just a piece of paper,” she said. “We have to figure this out, all of us, together.

“This is a very emotional issue, and I get that,” Jacobson added. “I’m emotional about it. Many of my friends are afraid to call 911. “Why? Because we haven’t all come together to figure this out.”

Councilmember Mark Mata said he agreed with some of Lunde’s statements, but the resolution singles out one group from the rest of the city.

“When I ran, I didn’t run for a bunch of individual groups,” he said. “I ran for everybody.

“I don’t have any hidden agenda, I didn’t come from a Democrat side, I didn’t ask for any Democrat support, I didn’t come from a Republican side, I didn’t ask for any Republican support,” Mata added. “This right here is a higher level of politics than I care to get involved in. In my opinion it doesn’t belong in the city of Brooklyn Park.

“I spoke with councilmember Pha in depth last week on this, and we agree to disagree,” he added.

“I agree that a lot of discussion around this item is politically driven, and I will tell you that as someone who is tired of politics, [that’s] exactly why I’m bringing up this resolution,” Pha said. “Although council members will like to say that they don’t like the politics of things, what they’re really doing is using politics to change and to not represent you.”

Pha said the resolution specifically mentions immigrants, Muslims and refugees because those groups are being specifically targeted for discrimination. Other resolutions could address discrimination in other communities, she said.

“If we have to write 10 resolutions that say we stand up for those people in our community, and we hear them, we understand what they’re going through, then we’re going to write 10 resolutions,” she said. “There are people up here who will tell you this can wait because guess what? They don’t have family that are living in fear every single day. So when you’re living in fear, a day is too long.

“We’re not asking to change policies,” she added. “We’re not asking to do action items tonight. We’re asking our elected officials to stand up and say, ‘We support our refugees, immigrants and Muslims, and we do not allow discrimination in this city. Now, if they can’t stand up for that, should they be up here? Probably not.”

Brooklyn Park residents spoke in support of the resolution.

“I’m a member of a community that is effected by some of the rhetoric and some of the executive orders that have been passed of late,” said Nausheena Hussain, a member of Brooklyn Park’s Charter Commission. “Some families are being kind of ripped apart because of some of the things that are happening. I’m very thankful for this resolution.”

“I’m here in support of this resolution,” said Imam Mohammed Dukuly. “Why we’re here is for Brooklyn Park, particularly our elected officials, to reassure us of what Brooklyn Park is all about.”

