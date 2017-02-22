International concert series at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Golden Valley

Good Shepherd Catholic Church will host a new international concert series 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 11, at 145 Jersey Ave. S., Golden Valley.

The Feb. 28 concert will feature Gedymin Grubba, a concert organist from Poland and the March 11 event will feature Arther Villar, a pianist from Brazil.

Both concerts are free to attend and open to the public. A free-will offering will be accepted to cover concert expenses.

A reception will follow with refreshments and an opportunity to greet the performers.

Info: goodshepherdgv.org